20 Egyptian pounds to Japanese yen

Convert EGP to JPY at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ¥3.132 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
EGP to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 EGP to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.13153.1882
Low2.93542.9076
Average3.03933.0099
Change6.08%-1.56%
1 EGP to JPY stats

The performance of EGP to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1315 and a 30 day low of 2.9354. This means the 30 day average was 3.0393. The change for EGP to JPY was 6.08.

The performance of EGP to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1882 and a 90 day low of 2.9076. This means the 90 day average was 3.0099. The change for EGP to JPY was -1.56.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50384.0753.67334.26
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6463.9636.937
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8122.65724.78
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79411.95109.1094.76744.461

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Japanese Yen
1 EGP3.13151 JPY
5 EGP15.65755 JPY
10 EGP31.31510 JPY
20 EGP62.63020 JPY
50 EGP156.57550 JPY
100 EGP313.15100 JPY
250 EGP782.87750 JPY
500 EGP1,565.75500 JPY
1000 EGP3,131.51000 JPY
2000 EGP6,263.02000 JPY
5000 EGP15,657.55000 JPY
10000 EGP31,315.10000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Egyptian Pound
100 JPY31.93350 EGP
1000 JPY319.33500 EGP
1500 JPY479.00250 EGP
2000 JPY638.67000 EGP
3000 JPY958.00500 EGP
5000 JPY1,596.67500 EGP
5400 JPY1,724.40900 EGP
10000 JPY3,193.35000 EGP
15000 JPY4,790.02500 EGP
20000 JPY6,386.70000 EGP
25000 JPY7,983.37500 EGP
30000 JPY9,580.05000 EGP