1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Israeli new sheqels

Convert EGP to ILS at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₪0.07776 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:11
EGP to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ILS
1 EGP to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07890.0789
Low0.07630.0747
Average0.07750.0768
Change-0.14%2.11%
1 EGP to ILS stats

The performance of EGP to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0789 and a 30 day low of 0.0763. This means the 30 day average was 0.0775. The change for EGP to ILS was -0.14.

The performance of EGP to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0789 and a 90 day low of 0.0747. This means the 90 day average was 0.0768. The change for EGP to ILS was 2.11.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3820.771.50284.0793.67334.261
1 EUR1.07811.490.8311.6290.6583.9636.941
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8262.65724.785
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79411.95109.1394.76844.472

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 EGP0.07776 ILS
5 EGP0.38878 ILS
10 EGP0.77756 ILS
20 EGP1.55512 ILS
50 EGP3.88779 ILS
100 EGP7.77558 ILS
250 EGP19.43895 ILS
500 EGP38.87790 ILS
1000 EGP77.75580 ILS
2000 EGP155.51160 ILS
5000 EGP388.77900 ILS
10000 EGP777.55800 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Egyptian Pound
1 ILS12.86080 EGP
5 ILS64.30400 EGP
10 ILS128.60800 EGP
20 ILS257.21600 EGP
50 ILS643.04000 EGP
100 ILS1,286.08000 EGP
250 ILS3,215.20000 EGP
500 ILS6,430.40000 EGP
1000 ILS12,860.80000 EGP
2000 ILS25,721.60000 EGP
5000 ILS64,304.00000 EGP
10000 ILS128,608.00000 EGP