E£1.000 EGP = Br2.453 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
EGP to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ETB
1 EGP to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.49512.4951
Low2.41791.1925
Average2.44852.2137
Change1.44%105.21%
1 EGP to ETB stats

The performance of EGP to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4951 and a 30 day low of 2.4179. This means the 30 day average was 2.4485. The change for EGP to ETB was 1.44.

The performance of EGP to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4951 and a 90 day low of 1.1925. This means the 90 day average was 2.2137. The change for EGP to ETB was 105.21.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50384.0773.67334.262
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6733.96136.95
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8092.65624.78
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79511.951109.1614.76944.484

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 EGP2.45279 ETB
5 EGP12.26395 ETB
10 EGP24.52790 ETB
20 EGP49.05580 ETB
50 EGP122.63950 ETB
100 EGP245.27900 ETB
250 EGP613.19750 ETB
500 EGP1,226.39500 ETB
1000 EGP2,452.79000 ETB
2000 EGP4,905.58000 ETB
5000 EGP12,263.95000 ETB
10000 EGP24,527.90000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Egyptian Pound
1 ETB0.40770 EGP
5 ETB2.03849 EGP
10 ETB4.07699 EGP
20 ETB8.15398 EGP
50 ETB20.38495 EGP
100 ETB40.76990 EGP
250 ETB101.92475 EGP
500 ETB203.84950 EGP
1000 ETB407.69900 EGP
2000 ETB815.39800 EGP
5000 ETB2,038.49500 EGP
10000 ETB4,076.99000 EGP