100 Egyptian pounds to Canadian dollars

Convert EGP to CAD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = C$0.02836 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
EGP to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 EGP to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02840.0287
Low0.02760.0276
Average0.02810.0281
Change1.98%-0.82%
1 EGP to CAD stats

The performance of EGP to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0284 and a 30 day low of 0.0276. This means the 30 day average was 0.0281. The change for EGP to CAD was 1.98.

The performance of EGP to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0287 and a 90 day low of 0.0276. This means the 90 day average was 0.0281. The change for EGP to CAD was -0.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0733.67334.26
1 EUR1.07811.4910.831.6290.6683.96136.948
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08660.812.65724.78
1 GBP1.2991.2041.79511.95109.1724.7744.488

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Canadian Dollar
1 EGP0.02836 CAD
5 EGP0.14181 CAD
10 EGP0.28361 CAD
20 EGP0.56723 CAD
50 EGP1.41807 CAD
100 EGP2.83613 CAD
250 EGP7.09033 CAD
500 EGP14.18065 CAD
1000 EGP28.36130 CAD
2000 EGP56.72260 CAD
5000 EGP141.80650 CAD
10000 EGP283.61300 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 CAD35.25930 EGP
5 CAD176.29650 EGP
10 CAD352.59300 EGP
20 CAD705.18600 EGP
50 CAD1,762.96500 EGP
100 CAD3,525.93000 EGP
250 CAD8,814.82500 EGP
500 CAD17,629.65000 EGP
1000 CAD35,259.30000 EGP
2000 CAD70,518.60000 EGP
5000 CAD176,296.50000 EGP
10000 CAD352,593.00000 EGP