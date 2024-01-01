20 Egyptian pounds to Azerbaijani manats

Convert EGP to AZN at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = man.0.03491 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:02
EGP to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AZN
1 EGP to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03530.0353
Low0.03490.0344
Average0.03500.0350
Change-0.07%-0.69%
1 EGP to AZN stats

The performance of EGP to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0353 and a 30 day low of 0.0349. This means the 30 day average was 0.0350. The change for EGP to AZN was -0.07.

The performance of EGP to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0353 and a 90 day low of 0.0344. This means the 90 day average was 0.0350. The change for EGP to AZN was -0.69.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Azerbaijani Manat
1 EGP0.03491 AZN
5 EGP0.17453 AZN
10 EGP0.34906 AZN
20 EGP0.69812 AZN
50 EGP1.74531 AZN
100 EGP3.49061 AZN
250 EGP8.72653 AZN
500 EGP17.45305 AZN
1000 EGP34.90610 AZN
2000 EGP69.81220 AZN
5000 EGP174.53050 AZN
10000 EGP349.06100 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Egyptian Pound
1 AZN28.64830 EGP
5 AZN143.24150 EGP
10 AZN286.48300 EGP
20 AZN572.96600 EGP
50 AZN1,432.41500 EGP
100 AZN2,864.83000 EGP
250 AZN7,162.07500 EGP
500 AZN14,324.15000 EGP
1000 AZN28,648.30000 EGP
2000 AZN57,296.60000 EGP
5000 AZN143,241.50000 EGP
10000 AZN286,483.00000 EGP