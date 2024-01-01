5,000 Egyptian pounds to Australian dollars

Convert EGP to AUD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = A$0.03083 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 EGP to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03090.0316
Low0.02970.0297
Average0.03040.0307
Change2.50%-2.56%
View full history

1 EGP to AUD stats

The performance of EGP to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0309 and a 30 day low of 0.0297. This means the 30 day average was 0.0304. The change for EGP to AUD was 2.50.

The performance of EGP to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0316 and a 90 day low of 0.0297. This means the 90 day average was 0.0307. The change for EGP to AUD was -2.56.

Track market ratesView EGP to AUD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0713.67334.258
1 EUR1.07911.4920.8311.6290.73.96336.959
1 CAD0.7230.6710.5571.08660.8112.65724.78
1 GBP1.2991.2041.79511.95109.174.7744.485

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Australian Dollar
1 EGP0.03083 AUD
5 EGP0.15415 AUD
10 EGP0.30829 AUD
20 EGP0.61658 AUD
50 EGP1.54146 AUD
100 EGP3.08291 AUD
250 EGP7.70728 AUD
500 EGP15.41455 AUD
1000 EGP30.82910 AUD
2000 EGP61.65820 AUD
5000 EGP154.14550 AUD
10000 EGP308.29100 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 AUD32.43690 EGP
5 AUD162.18450 EGP
10 AUD324.36900 EGP
20 AUD648.73800 EGP
50 AUD1,621.84500 EGP
100 AUD3,243.69000 EGP
250 AUD8,109.22500 EGP
500 AUD16,218.45000 EGP
1000 AUD32,436.90000 EGP
2000 AUD64,873.80000 EGP
5000 AUD162,184.50000 EGP
10000 AUD324,369.00000 EGP