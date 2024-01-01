5,000 Egyptian pounds to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert EGP to AED at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = د.إ0.07541 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AED
1 EGP to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07620.0762
Low0.07540.0744
Average0.07570.0755
Change-0.13%-0.80%
1 EGP to AED stats

The performance of EGP to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0762 and a 30 day low of 0.0754. This means the 30 day average was 0.0757. The change for EGP to AED was -0.13.

The performance of EGP to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0762 and a 90 day low of 0.0744. This means the 90 day average was 0.0755. The change for EGP to AED was -0.80.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EGP0.07541 AED
5 EGP0.37703 AED
10 EGP0.75406 AED
20 EGP1.50811 AED
50 EGP3.77028 AED
100 EGP7.54055 AED
250 EGP18.85138 AED
500 EGP37.70275 AED
1000 EGP75.40550 AED
2000 EGP150.81100 AED
5000 EGP377.02750 AED
10000 EGP754.05500 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 AED13.26160 EGP
5 AED66.30800 EGP
10 AED132.61600 EGP
20 AED265.23200 EGP
50 AED663.08000 EGP
100 AED1,326.16000 EGP
250 AED3,315.40000 EGP
500 AED6,630.80000 EGP
1000 AED13,261.60000 EGP
2000 AED26,523.20000 EGP
5000 AED66,308.00000 EGP
10000 AED132,616.00000 EGP