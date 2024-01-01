5 Algerian dinars to Tanzanian shillings
Convert DZD to TZS at the real exchange rate
DZD to TZS conversion chart
1 DZD = 20.43560 TZS
0
|1 DZD to TZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|20.6320
|20.6320
|Low
|20.4037
|19.8798
|Average
|20.4993
|20.3275
|Change
|-0.59%
|2.80%
1 DZD to TZS stats
The performance of DZD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.6320 and a 30 day low of 20.4037. This means the 30 day average was 20.4993. The change for DZD to TZS was -0.59.
The performance of DZD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.6320 and a 90 day low of 19.8798. This means the 90 day average was 20.3275. The change for DZD to TZS was 2.80.
|Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 DZD
|20.43560 TZS
|5 DZD
|102.17800 TZS
|10 DZD
|204.35600 TZS
|20 DZD
|408.71200 TZS
|50 DZD
|1,021.78000 TZS
|100 DZD
|2,043.56000 TZS
|250 DZD
|5,108.90000 TZS
|500 DZD
|10,217.80000 TZS
|1000 DZD
|20,435.60000 TZS
|2000 DZD
|40,871.20000 TZS
|5000 DZD
|102,178.00000 TZS
|10000 DZD
|204,356.00000 TZS