دج1.000 DZD = tzs20.44 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:36
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TZS
1 DZD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.632020.6320
Low20.403719.8798
Average20.499320.3275
Change-0.59%2.80%
1 DZD to TZS stats

The performance of DZD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.6320 and a 30 day low of 20.4037. This means the 30 day average was 20.4993. The change for DZD to TZS was -0.59.

The performance of DZD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.6320 and a 90 day low of 19.8798. This means the 90 day average was 20.3275. The change for DZD to TZS was 2.80.

1 EUR10.8311.07990.6811.4911.6190.93621.571
1 GBP1.20311.298109.1021.7941.9481.12625.954
1 USD0.9270.771184.0771.3821.5010.86720
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 DZD20.43560 TZS
5 DZD102.17800 TZS
10 DZD204.35600 TZS
20 DZD408.71200 TZS
50 DZD1,021.78000 TZS
100 DZD2,043.56000 TZS
250 DZD5,108.90000 TZS
500 DZD10,217.80000 TZS
1000 DZD20,435.60000 TZS
2000 DZD40,871.20000 TZS
5000 DZD102,178.00000 TZS
10000 DZD204,356.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 TZS0.04893 DZD
5 TZS0.24467 DZD
10 TZS0.48934 DZD
20 TZS0.97869 DZD
50 TZS2.44672 DZD
100 TZS4.89343 DZD
250 TZS12.23358 DZD
500 TZS24.46715 DZD
1000 TZS48.93430 DZD
2000 TZS97.86860 DZD
5000 TZS244.67150 DZD
10000 TZS489.34300 DZD