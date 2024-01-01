1 Algerian dinar to Turkish liras

دج1.000 DZD = TL0.2570 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:31
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 DZD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25890.2589
Low0.25610.2454
Average0.25780.2544
Change-0.34%4.18%
1 DZD to TRY stats

The performance of DZD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2589 and a 30 day low of 0.2561. This means the 30 day average was 0.2578. The change for DZD to TRY was -0.34.

The performance of DZD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2589 and a 90 day low of 0.2454. This means the 90 day average was 0.2544. The change for DZD to TRY was 4.18.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 DZD0.25697 TRY
5 DZD1.28484 TRY
10 DZD2.56968 TRY
20 DZD5.13936 TRY
50 DZD12.84840 TRY
100 DZD25.69680 TRY
250 DZD64.24200 TRY
500 DZD128.48400 TRY
1000 DZD256.96800 TRY
2000 DZD513.93600 TRY
5000 DZD1,284.84000 TRY
10000 DZD2,569.68000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Algerian Dinar
1 TRY3.89153 DZD
5 TRY19.45765 DZD
10 TRY38.91530 DZD
20 TRY77.83060 DZD
50 TRY194.57650 DZD
100 TRY389.15300 DZD
250 TRY972.88250 DZD
500 TRY1,945.76500 DZD
1000 TRY3,891.53000 DZD
2000 TRY7,783.06000 DZD
5000 TRY19,457.65000 DZD
10000 TRY38,915.30000 DZD