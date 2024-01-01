20 Algerian dinars to Singapore dollars

Convert DZD to SGD at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = S$0.009906 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:26
DZD to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 DZD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00990.0100
Low0.00970.0097
Average0.00980.0098
Change1.64%-0.96%
1 DZD to SGD stats

The performance of DZD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0099 and a 30 day low of 0.0097. This means the 30 day average was 0.0098. The change for DZD to SGD was 1.64.

The performance of DZD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0100 and a 90 day low of 0.0097. This means the 90 day average was 0.0098. The change for DZD to SGD was -0.96.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07890.661.4911.6190.93521.536
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0641.7931.9471.12525.907
1 USD0.9270.771184.0731.3821.5010.86819.971
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 DZD0.00991 SGD
5 DZD0.04953 SGD
10 DZD0.09906 SGD
20 DZD0.19813 SGD
50 DZD0.49532 SGD
100 DZD0.99064 SGD
250 DZD2.47659 SGD
500 DZD4.95318 SGD
1000 DZD9.90637 SGD
2000 DZD19.81274 SGD
5000 DZD49.53185 SGD
10000 DZD99.06370 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 SGD100.94500 DZD
5 SGD504.72500 DZD
10 SGD1,009.45000 DZD
20 SGD2,018.90000 DZD
50 SGD5,047.25000 DZD
100 SGD10,094.50000 DZD
250 SGD25,236.25000 DZD
500 SGD50,472.50000 DZD
1000 SGD100,945.00000 DZD
2000 SGD201,890.00000 DZD
5000 SGD504,725.00000 DZD
10000 SGD1,009,450.00000 DZD