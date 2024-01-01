10 thousand Algerian dinars to Swedish kronor

Convert DZD to SEK at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = kr0.07945 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 DZD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07940.0806
Low0.07620.0759
Average0.07790.0778
Change3.19%-1.48%
View full history

1 DZD to SEK stats

The performance of DZD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0794 and a 30 day low of 0.0762. This means the 30 day average was 0.0779. The change for DZD to SEK was 3.19.

The performance of DZD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0806 and a 90 day low of 0.0759. This means the 90 day average was 0.0778. The change for DZD to SEK was -1.48.

Track market ratesView DZD to SEK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07890.6541.4911.6190.93621.53
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0541.7931.9471.12525.9
1 USD0.9270.771184.0761.3821.5010.86819.968
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 DZD0.07945 SEK
5 DZD0.39724 SEK
10 DZD0.79448 SEK
20 DZD1.58897 SEK
50 DZD3.97242 SEK
100 DZD7.94483 SEK
250 DZD19.86208 SEK
500 DZD39.72415 SEK
1000 DZD79.44830 SEK
2000 DZD158.89660 SEK
5000 DZD397.24150 SEK
10000 DZD794.48300 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Algerian Dinar
1 SEK12.58680 DZD
5 SEK62.93400 DZD
10 SEK125.86800 DZD
20 SEK251.73600 DZD
50 SEK629.34000 DZD
100 SEK1,258.68000 DZD
250 SEK3,146.70000 DZD
500 SEK6,293.40000 DZD
1000 SEK12,586.80000 DZD
2000 SEK25,173.60000 DZD
5000 SEK62,934.00000 DZD
10000 SEK125,868.00000 DZD