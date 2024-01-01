250 Algerian dinars to Saudi riyals

Convert DZD to SAR at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = SR0.02819 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:22
DZD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 DZD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02840.0284
Low0.02810.0279
Average0.02830.0282
Change-0.47%0.91%
1 DZD to SAR stats

The performance of DZD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0284 and a 30 day low of 0.0281. This means the 30 day average was 0.0283. The change for DZD to SAR was -0.47.

The performance of DZD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0284 and a 90 day low of 0.0279. This means the 90 day average was 0.0282. The change for DZD to SAR was 0.91.

How to convert Algerian dinars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 DZD0.02819 SAR
5 DZD0.14097 SAR
10 DZD0.28194 SAR
20 DZD0.56388 SAR
50 DZD1.40971 SAR
100 DZD2.81942 SAR
250 DZD7.04855 SAR
500 DZD14.09710 SAR
1000 DZD28.19420 SAR
2000 DZD56.38840 SAR
5000 DZD140.97100 SAR
10000 DZD281.94200 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Algerian Dinar
1 SAR35.46820 DZD
5 SAR177.34100 DZD
10 SAR354.68200 DZD
20 SAR709.36400 DZD
50 SAR1,773.41000 DZD
100 SAR3,546.82000 DZD
250 SAR8,867.05000 DZD
500 SAR17,734.10000 DZD
1000 SAR35,468.20000 DZD
2000 SAR70,936.40000 DZD
5000 SAR177,341.00000 DZD
10000 SAR354,682.00000 DZD