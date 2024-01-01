500 Algerian dinars to Qatari rials

Convert DZD to QAR at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = QR0.02737 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:20
DZD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

QAR
1 DZD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02760.0276
Low0.02730.0271
Average0.02750.0273
Change-0.57%0.79%
1 DZD to QAR stats

The performance of DZD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0276 and a 30 day low of 0.0273. This means the 30 day average was 0.0275. The change for DZD to QAR was -0.57.

The performance of DZD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0276 and a 90 day low of 0.0271. This means the 90 day average was 0.0273. The change for DZD to QAR was 0.79.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07890.6341.491.6180.93521.529
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0171.7921.9461.12525.896
1 USD0.9280.771184.0761.3821.5010.86719.972
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

How to convert Algerian dinars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 DZD0.02737 QAR
5 DZD0.13684 QAR
10 DZD0.27369 QAR
20 DZD0.54738 QAR
50 DZD1.36845 QAR
100 DZD2.73689 QAR
250 DZD6.84223 QAR
500 DZD13.68445 QAR
1000 DZD27.36890 QAR
2000 DZD54.73780 QAR
5000 DZD136.84450 QAR
10000 DZD273.68900 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Algerian Dinar
1 QAR36.53780 DZD
5 QAR182.68900 DZD
10 QAR365.37800 DZD
20 QAR730.75600 DZD
50 QAR1,826.89000 DZD
100 QAR3,653.78000 DZD
250 QAR9,134.45000 DZD
500 QAR18,268.90000 DZD
1000 QAR36,537.80000 DZD
2000 QAR73,075.60000 DZD
5000 QAR182,689.00000 DZD
10000 QAR365,378.00000 DZD