1 thousand Algerian dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert DZD to PEN at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = S/.0.02817 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 DZD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02850.0288
Low0.02800.0277
Average0.02820.0281
Change-1.14%0.63%
View full history

1 DZD to PEN stats

The performance of DZD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0285 and a 30 day low of 0.0280. This means the 30 day average was 0.0282. The change for DZD to PEN was -1.14.

The performance of DZD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0288 and a 90 day low of 0.0277. This means the 90 day average was 0.0281. The change for DZD to PEN was 0.63.

Track market ratesView DZD to PEN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07890.6371.491.6180.93521.522
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0081.7921.9461.12525.884
1 USD0.9280.771184.0781.3821.5010.86819.964
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DZD0.02817 PEN
5 DZD0.14084 PEN
10 DZD0.28169 PEN
20 DZD0.56338 PEN
50 DZD1.40844 PEN
100 DZD2.81688 PEN
250 DZD7.04220 PEN
500 DZD14.08440 PEN
1000 DZD28.16880 PEN
2000 DZD56.33760 PEN
5000 DZD140.84400 PEN
10000 DZD281.68800 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Algerian Dinar
1 PEN35.50030 DZD
5 PEN177.50150 DZD
10 PEN355.00300 DZD
20 PEN710.00600 DZD
50 PEN1,775.01500 DZD
100 PEN3,550.03000 DZD
250 PEN8,875.07500 DZD
500 PEN17,750.15000 DZD
1000 PEN35,500.30000 DZD
2000 PEN71,000.60000 DZD
5000 PEN177,501.50000 DZD
10000 PEN355,003.00000 DZD