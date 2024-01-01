20 Algerian dinars to Omani rials

Convert DZD to OMR at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ر.ع.0.002890 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 DZD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00290.0029
Low0.00290.0029
Average0.00290.0029
Change-0.57%0.81%
View full history

1 DZD to OMR stats

The performance of DZD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0029. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for DZD to OMR was -0.57.

The performance of DZD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0029. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for DZD to OMR was 0.81.

Track market ratesView DZD to OMR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6521.491.6180.93621.525
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0191.7921.9461.12525.887
1 USD0.9280.771184.0771.3821.5010.86819.964
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Omani Rial
1 DZD0.00289 OMR
5 DZD0.01445 OMR
10 DZD0.02890 OMR
20 DZD0.05781 OMR
50 DZD0.14452 OMR
100 DZD0.28904 OMR
250 DZD0.72261 OMR
500 DZD1.44522 OMR
1000 DZD2.89044 OMR
2000 DZD5.78088 OMR
5000 DZD14.45220 OMR
10000 DZD28.90440 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Algerian Dinar
1 OMR345.96800 DZD
5 OMR1,729.84000 DZD
10 OMR3,459.68000 DZD
20 OMR6,919.36000 DZD
50 OMR17,298.40000 DZD
100 OMR34,596.80000 DZD
250 OMR86,492.00000 DZD
500 OMR172,984.00000 DZD
1000 OMR345,968.00000 DZD
2000 OMR691,936.00000 DZD
5000 OMR1,729,840.00000 DZD
10000 OMR3,459,680.00000 DZD