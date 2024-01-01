5 Algerian dinars to Japanese yen

Convert DZD to JPY at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ¥1.145 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:46
DZD to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JPY
1 DZD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.14461.1482
Low1.07581.0642
Average1.11011.0977
Change5.55%-0.02%
1 DZD to JPY stats

The performance of DZD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1446 and a 30 day low of 1.0758. This means the 30 day average was 1.1101. The change for DZD to JPY was 5.55.

The performance of DZD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1482 and a 90 day low of 1.0642. This means the 90 day average was 1.0977. The change for DZD to JPY was -0.02.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07890.661.491.6180.93621.493
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0551.7931.9471.12625.854
1 USD0.9270.771184.0731.3821.5010.86819.932
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 DZD1.14464 JPY
5 DZD5.72320 JPY
10 DZD11.44640 JPY
20 DZD22.89280 JPY
50 DZD57.23200 JPY
100 DZD114.46400 JPY
250 DZD286.16000 JPY
500 DZD572.32000 JPY
1000 DZD1,144.64000 JPY
2000 DZD2,289.28000 JPY
5000 DZD5,723.20000 JPY
10000 DZD11,446.40000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Algerian Dinar
100 JPY87.36400 DZD
1000 JPY873.64000 DZD
1500 JPY1,310.46000 DZD
2000 JPY1,747.28000 DZD
3000 JPY2,620.92000 DZD
5000 JPY4,368.20000 DZD
5400 JPY4,717.65600 DZD
10000 JPY8,736.40000 DZD
15000 JPY13,104.60000 DZD
20000 JPY17,472.80000 DZD
25000 JPY21,841.00000 DZD
30000 JPY26,209.20000 DZD