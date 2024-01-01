250 Algerian dinars to Jamaican dollars

Convert DZD to JMD at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = J$1.188 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:42
DZD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 DZD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.19001.1900
Low1.18281.1599
Average1.18721.1779
Change0.41%1.93%
1 DZD to JMD stats

The performance of DZD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1900 and a 30 day low of 1.1828. This means the 30 day average was 1.1872. The change for DZD to JMD was 0.41.

The performance of DZD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1900 and a 90 day low of 1.1599. This means the 90 day average was 1.1779. The change for DZD to JMD was 1.93.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 DZD1.18762 JMD
5 DZD5.93810 JMD
10 DZD11.87620 JMD
20 DZD23.75240 JMD
50 DZD59.38100 JMD
100 DZD118.76200 JMD
250 DZD296.90500 JMD
500 DZD593.81000 JMD
1000 DZD1,187.62000 JMD
2000 DZD2,375.24000 JMD
5000 DZD5,938.10000 JMD
10000 DZD11,876.20000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 JMD0.84202 DZD
5 JMD4.21009 DZD
10 JMD8.42018 DZD
20 JMD16.84036 DZD
50 JMD42.10090 DZD
100 JMD84.20180 DZD
250 JMD210.50450 DZD
500 JMD421.00900 DZD
1000 JMD842.01800 DZD
2000 JMD1,684.03600 DZD
5000 JMD4,210.09000 DZD
10000 JMD8,420.18000 DZD