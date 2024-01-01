50 Algerian dinars to Swiss francs

Convert DZD to CHF at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = SFr.0.006518 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
DZD to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CHF
1 DZD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00650.0066
Low0.00640.0063
Average0.00640.0064
Change1.88%-0.62%
1 DZD to CHF stats

The performance of DZD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0065 and a 30 day low of 0.0064. This means the 30 day average was 0.0064. The change for DZD to CHF was 1.88.

The performance of DZD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0066 and a 90 day low of 0.0063. This means the 90 day average was 0.0064. The change for DZD to CHF was -0.62.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 DZD0.00652 CHF
5 DZD0.03259 CHF
10 DZD0.06518 CHF
20 DZD0.13036 CHF
50 DZD0.32590 CHF
100 DZD0.65179 CHF
250 DZD1.62948 CHF
500 DZD3.25896 CHF
1000 DZD6.51792 CHF
2000 DZD13.03584 CHF
5000 DZD32.58960 CHF
10000 DZD65.17920 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 CHF153.42300 DZD
5 CHF767.11500 DZD
10 CHF1,534.23000 DZD
20 CHF3,068.46000 DZD
50 CHF7,671.15000 DZD
100 CHF15,342.30000 DZD
250 CHF38,355.75000 DZD
500 CHF76,711.50000 DZD
1000 CHF153,423.00000 DZD
2000 CHF306,846.00000 DZD
5000 CHF767,115.00000 DZD
10000 CHF1,534,230.00000 DZD