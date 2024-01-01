5 Algerian dinars to Brazilian reais

Convert DZD to BRL at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = R$0.04273 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 DZD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04270.0428
Low0.04100.0403
Average0.04180.0417
Change2.19%1.64%
View full history

1 DZD to BRL stats

The performance of DZD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0427 and a 30 day low of 0.0410. This means the 30 day average was 0.0418. The change for DZD to BRL was 2.19.

The performance of DZD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0428 and a 90 day low of 0.0403. This means the 90 day average was 0.0417. The change for DZD to BRL was 1.64.

Track market ratesView DZD to BRL chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07990.6931.4911.6190.93721.562
1 GBP1.20211.297109.0181.7931.9461.12625.918
1 USD0.9270.771184.0771.3831.50.86819.989
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 DZD0.04273 BRL
5 DZD0.21364 BRL
10 DZD0.42728 BRL
20 DZD0.85455 BRL
50 DZD2.13638 BRL
100 DZD4.27275 BRL
250 DZD10.68188 BRL
500 DZD21.36375 BRL
1000 DZD42.72750 BRL
2000 DZD85.45500 BRL
5000 DZD213.63750 BRL
10000 DZD427.27500 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Algerian Dinar
1 BRL23.40420 DZD
5 BRL117.02100 DZD
10 BRL234.04200 DZD
20 BRL468.08400 DZD
50 BRL1,170.21000 DZD
100 BRL2,340.42000 DZD
250 BRL5,851.05000 DZD
500 BRL11,702.10000 DZD
1000 BRL23,404.20000 DZD
2000 BRL46,808.40000 DZD
5000 BRL117,021.00000 DZD
10000 BRL234,042.00000 DZD