250 Algerian dinars to Armenian drams

Convert DZD to AMD at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ֏2.907 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:50
DZD to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AMD
1 DZD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.94232.9423
Low2.90002.8775
Average2.91632.9071
Change-0.94%0.80%
1 DZD to AMD stats

The performance of DZD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9423 and a 30 day low of 2.9000. This means the 30 day average was 2.9163. The change for DZD to AMD was -0.94.

The performance of DZD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9423 and a 90 day low of 2.8775. This means the 90 day average was 2.9071. The change for DZD to AMD was 0.80.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 DZD2.90714 AMD
5 DZD14.53570 AMD
10 DZD29.07140 AMD
20 DZD58.14280 AMD
50 DZD145.35700 AMD
100 DZD290.71400 AMD
250 DZD726.78500 AMD
500 DZD1,453.57000 AMD
1000 DZD2,907.14000 AMD
2000 DZD5,814.28000 AMD
5000 DZD14,535.70000 AMD
10000 DZD29,071.40000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Algerian Dinar
1 AMD0.34398 DZD
5 AMD1.71990 DZD
10 AMD3.43981 DZD
20 AMD6.87962 DZD
50 AMD17.19905 DZD
100 AMD34.39810 DZD
250 AMD85.99525 DZD
500 AMD171.99050 DZD
1000 AMD343.98100 DZD
2000 AMD687.96200 DZD
5000 AMD1,719.90500 DZD
10000 AMD3,439.81000 DZD