1 thousand Dominican pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert DOP to XOF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = CFA10.10 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:43
DOP to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XOF
1 DOP to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.098210.2462
Low9.74449.7444
Average9.92829.9520
Change2.92%-1.05%
1 DOP to XOF stats

The performance of DOP to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.0982 and a 30 day low of 9.7444. This means the 30 day average was 9.9282. The change for DOP to XOF was 2.92.

The performance of DOP to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2462 and a 90 day low of 9.7444. This means the 90 day average was 9.9520. The change for DOP to XOF was -1.05.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DOP10.09880 XOF
5 DOP50.49400 XOF
10 DOP100.98800 XOF
20 DOP201.97600 XOF
50 DOP504.94000 XOF
100 DOP1,009.88000 XOF
250 DOP2,524.70000 XOF
500 DOP5,049.40000 XOF
1000 DOP10,098.80000 XOF
2000 DOP20,197.60000 XOF
5000 DOP50,494.00000 XOF
10000 DOP100,988.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Dominican Peso
1 XOF0.09902 DOP
5 XOF0.49511 DOP
10 XOF0.99022 DOP
20 XOF1.98044 DOP
50 XOF4.95111 DOP
100 XOF9.90221 DOP
250 XOF24.75553 DOP
500 XOF49.51105 DOP
1000 XOF99.02210 DOP
2000 XOF198.04420 DOP
5000 XOF495.11050 DOP
10000 XOF990.22100 DOP