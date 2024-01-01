10 thousand Dominican pesos to Turkish liras

Convert DOP to TRY at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = TL0.5692 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:29
DOP to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 DOP to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57030.5724
Low0.56710.5560
Average0.56910.5664
Change0.31%1.81%
1 DOP to TRY stats

The performance of DOP to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5703 and a 30 day low of 0.5671. This means the 30 day average was 0.5691. The change for DOP to TRY was 0.31.

The performance of DOP to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5724 and a 90 day low of 0.5560. This means the 90 day average was 0.5664. The change for DOP to TRY was 1.81.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Turkish Lira
1 DOP0.56924 TRY
5 DOP2.84622 TRY
10 DOP5.69244 TRY
20 DOP11.38488 TRY
50 DOP28.46220 TRY
100 DOP56.92440 TRY
250 DOP142.31100 TRY
500 DOP284.62200 TRY
1000 DOP569.24400 TRY
2000 DOP1,138.48800 TRY
5000 DOP2,846.22000 TRY
10000 DOP5,692.44000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Dominican Peso
1 TRY1.75672 DOP
5 TRY8.78360 DOP
10 TRY17.56720 DOP
20 TRY35.13440 DOP
50 TRY87.83600 DOP
100 TRY175.67200 DOP
250 TRY439.18000 DOP
500 TRY878.36000 DOP
1000 TRY1,756.72000 DOP
2000 TRY3,513.44000 DOP
5000 TRY8,783.60000 DOP
10000 TRY17,567.20000 DOP