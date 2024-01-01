10 thousand Dominican pesos to Saudi riyals

Convert DOP to SAR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = SR0.06242 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
DOP to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 DOP to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06250.0633
Low0.06230.0623
Average0.06240.0627
Change0.10%-1.46%
1 DOP to SAR stats

The performance of DOP to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0625 and a 30 day low of 0.0623. This means the 30 day average was 0.0624. The change for DOP to SAR was 0.10.

The performance of DOP to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0633 and a 90 day low of 0.0623. This means the 90 day average was 0.0627. The change for DOP to SAR was -1.46.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8171.4931.6190.93621.568
1 GBP1.20311.299109.2091.7951.9471.12625.936
1 USD0.9260.77184.0781.3821.4990.86719.968
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

How to convert Dominican pesos to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 DOP0.06242 SAR
5 DOP0.31208 SAR
10 DOP0.62415 SAR
20 DOP1.24831 SAR
50 DOP3.12077 SAR
100 DOP6.24154 SAR
250 DOP15.60385 SAR
500 DOP31.20770 SAR
1000 DOP62.41540 SAR
2000 DOP124.83080 SAR
5000 DOP312.07700 SAR
10000 DOP624.15400 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Dominican Peso
1 SAR16.02170 DOP
5 SAR80.10850 DOP
10 SAR160.21700 DOP
20 SAR320.43400 DOP
50 SAR801.08500 DOP
100 SAR1,602.17000 DOP
250 SAR4,005.42500 DOP
500 SAR8,010.85000 DOP
1000 SAR16,021.70000 DOP
2000 SAR32,043.40000 DOP
5000 SAR80,108.50000 DOP
10000 SAR160,217.00000 DOP