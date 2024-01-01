250 Dominican pesos to New Zealand dollars

Convert DOP to NZD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = $0.02754 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:06
DOP to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NZD
1 DOP to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02760.0287
Low0.02610.0261
Average0.02700.0273
Change3.86%-3.93%
1 DOP to NZD stats

The performance of DOP to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0276 and a 30 day low of 0.0261. This means the 30 day average was 0.0270. The change for DOP to NZD was 3.86.

The performance of DOP to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0287 and a 90 day low of 0.0261. This means the 90 day average was 0.0273. The change for DOP to NZD was -3.93.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8171.4931.6190.93721.563
1 GBP1.20211.299109.21.7951.9471.12725.928
1 USD0.9260.77184.0741.3821.4990.86719.962
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 DOP0.02754 NZD
5 DOP0.13771 NZD
10 DOP0.27542 NZD
20 DOP0.55085 NZD
50 DOP1.37711 NZD
100 DOP2.75423 NZD
250 DOP6.88557 NZD
500 DOP13.77115 NZD
1000 DOP27.54230 NZD
2000 DOP55.08460 NZD
5000 DOP137.71150 NZD
10000 DOP275.42300 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 NZD36.30780 DOP
5 NZD181.53900 DOP
10 NZD363.07800 DOP
20 NZD726.15600 DOP
50 NZD1,815.39000 DOP
100 NZD3,630.78000 DOP
250 NZD9,076.95000 DOP
500 NZD18,153.90000 DOP
1000 NZD36,307.80000 DOP
2000 NZD72,615.60000 DOP
5000 NZD181,539.00000 DOP
10000 NZD363,078.00000 DOP