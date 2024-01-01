1 Dominican peso to Nigerian nairas

Convert DOP to NGN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ₦28.20 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:02
DOP to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NGN
1 DOP to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.208728.2087
Low27.449226.3181
Average27.852727.2505
Change1.44%3.86%
1 DOP to NGN stats

The performance of DOP to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.2087 and a 30 day low of 27.4492. This means the 30 day average was 27.8527. The change for DOP to NGN was 1.44.

The performance of DOP to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.2087 and a 90 day low of 26.3181. This means the 90 day average was 27.2505. The change for DOP to NGN was 3.86.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8371.4931.6190.93721.558
1 GBP1.20211.299109.2241.7951.9461.12725.921
1 USD0.9260.77184.0731.3821.4980.86719.952
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 DOP28.19650 NGN
5 DOP140.98250 NGN
10 DOP281.96500 NGN
20 DOP563.93000 NGN
50 DOP1,409.82500 NGN
100 DOP2,819.65000 NGN
250 DOP7,049.12500 NGN
500 DOP14,098.25000 NGN
1000 DOP28,196.50000 NGN
2000 DOP56,393.00000 NGN
5000 DOP140,982.50000 NGN
10000 DOP281,965.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Dominican Peso
1 NGN0.03547 DOP
5 NGN0.17733 DOP
10 NGN0.35465 DOP
20 NGN0.70931 DOP
50 NGN1.77327 DOP
100 NGN3.54654 DOP
250 NGN8.86635 DOP
500 NGN17.73270 DOP
1000 NGN35.46540 DOP
2000 NGN70.93080 DOP
5000 NGN177.32700 DOP
10000 NGN354.65400 DOP