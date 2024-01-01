250 Dominican pesos to Mauritian rupees

Convert DOP to MUR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ₨0.7665 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
DOP to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 DOP to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77510.7901
Low0.75870.7587
Average0.76730.7725
Change0.89%-2.99%
1 DOP to MUR stats

The performance of DOP to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7751 and a 30 day low of 0.7587. This means the 30 day average was 0.7673. The change for DOP to MUR was 0.89.

The performance of DOP to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7901 and a 90 day low of 0.7587. This means the 90 day average was 0.7725. The change for DOP to MUR was -2.99.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 DOP0.76647 MUR
5 DOP3.83237 MUR
10 DOP7.66473 MUR
20 DOP15.32946 MUR
50 DOP38.32365 MUR
100 DOP76.64730 MUR
250 DOP191.61825 MUR
500 DOP383.23650 MUR
1000 DOP766.47300 MUR
2000 DOP1,532.94600 MUR
5000 DOP3,832.36500 MUR
10000 DOP7,664.73000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 MUR1.30468 DOP
5 MUR6.52340 DOP
10 MUR13.04680 DOP
20 MUR26.09360 DOP
50 MUR65.23400 DOP
100 MUR130.46800 DOP
250 MUR326.17000 DOP
500 MUR652.34000 DOP
1000 MUR1,304.68000 DOP
2000 MUR2,609.36000 DOP
5000 MUR6,523.40000 DOP
10000 MUR13,046.80000 DOP