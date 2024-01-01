1 thousand Dominican pesos to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert DOP to KWD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ك0.005093 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
DOP to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KWD
1 DOP to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00510.0052
Low0.00510.0051
Average0.00510.0051
Change0.46%-1.36%
1 DOP to KWD stats

The performance of DOP to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0051 and a 30 day low of 0.0051. This means the 30 day average was 0.0051. The change for DOP to KWD was 0.46.

The performance of DOP to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0052 and a 90 day low of 0.0051. This means the 90 day average was 0.0051. The change for DOP to KWD was -1.36.

How to convert Dominican pesos to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 DOP0.00509 KWD
5 DOP0.02547 KWD
10 DOP0.05093 KWD
20 DOP0.10186 KWD
50 DOP0.25466 KWD
100 DOP0.50932 KWD
250 DOP1.27329 KWD
500 DOP2.54658 KWD
1000 DOP5.09316 KWD
2000 DOP10.18632 KWD
5000 DOP25.46580 KWD
10000 DOP50.93160 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Dominican Peso
1 KWD196.34200 DOP
5 KWD981.71000 DOP
10 KWD1,963.42000 DOP
20 KWD3,926.84000 DOP
50 KWD9,817.10000 DOP
100 KWD19,634.20000 DOP
250 KWD49,085.50000 DOP
500 KWD98,171.00000 DOP
1000 KWD196,342.00000 DOP
2000 KWD392,684.00000 DOP
5000 KWD981,710.00000 DOP
10000 KWD1,963,420.00000 DOP