250 Danish kroner to Zambian kwacha

Convert DKK to ZMW at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ZK3.850 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:45
DKK to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ZMW
1 DKK to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.99233.9923
Low3.85003.7535
Average3.90673.8829
Change-2.57%1.24%
1 DKK to ZMW stats

The performance of DKK to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9923 and a 30 day low of 3.8500. This means the 30 day average was 3.9067. The change for DKK to ZMW was -2.57.

The performance of DKK to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9923 and a 90 day low of 3.7535. This means the 90 day average was 3.8829. The change for DKK to ZMW was 1.24.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3920.832300.2551.61811.79490.823
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49810.91884.076
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3580.1421.0357.973
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6971361.0151.94514.181109.202

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Conversion rates Danish Krone / ZMW
1 DKK3.84999 ZMW
5 DKK19.24995 ZMW
10 DKK38.49990 ZMW
20 DKK76.99980 ZMW
50 DKK192.49950 ZMW
100 DKK384.99900 ZMW
250 DKK962.49750 ZMW
500 DKK1,924.99500 ZMW
1000 DKK3,849.99000 ZMW
2000 DKK7,699.98000 ZMW
5000 DKK19,249.95000 ZMW
10000 DKK38,499.90000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Danish Krone
1 ZMW0.25974 DKK
5 ZMW1.29871 DKK
10 ZMW2.59741 DKK
20 ZMW5.19482 DKK
50 ZMW12.98705 DKK
100 ZMW25.97410 DKK
250 ZMW64.93525 DKK
500 ZMW129.87050 DKK
1000 ZMW259.74100 DKK
2000 ZMW519.48200 DKK
5000 ZMW1,298.70500 DKK
10000 ZMW2,597.41000 DKK