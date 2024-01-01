10 Danish kroner to CFP francs

Convert DKK to XPF

kr1.000 DKK = ₣16.02 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:41
DKK to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XPF
1 DKK to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.127616.1418
Low15.797215.7972
Average15.972516.0173
Change-0.29%0.32%
1 DKK to XPF stats

The performance of DKK to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.1276 and a 30 day low of 15.7972. This means the 30 day average was 15.9725. The change for DKK to XPF was -0.29.

The performance of DKK to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.1418 and a 90 day low of 15.7972. This means the 90 day average was 16.0173. The change for DKK to XPF was 0.32.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / CFP Franc
1 DKK16.02040 XPF
5 DKK80.10200 XPF
10 DKK160.20400 XPF
20 DKK320.40800 XPF
50 DKK801.02000 XPF
100 DKK1,602.04000 XPF
250 DKK4,005.10000 XPF
500 DKK8,010.20000 XPF
1000 DKK16,020.40000 XPF
2000 DKK32,040.80000 XPF
5000 DKK80,102.00000 XPF
10000 DKK160,204.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Danish Krone
1 XPF0.06242 DKK
5 XPF0.31210 DKK
10 XPF0.62420 DKK
20 XPF1.24841 DKK
50 XPF3.12102 DKK
100 XPF6.24203 DKK
250 XPF15.60508 DKK
500 XPF31.21015 DKK
1000 XPF62.42030 DKK
2000 XPF124.84060 DKK
5000 XPF312.10150 DKK
10000 XPF624.20300 DKK