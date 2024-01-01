1 thousand Danish kroner to Uzbekistan soms

Convert DKK to UZS at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = so'm1,857 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
DKK to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UZS
1 DKK to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,913.22001,913.2200
Low1,856.64001,816.1600
Average1,881.16671,873.8313
Change-2.17%1.12%
1 DKK to UZS stats

The performance of DKK to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,913.2200 and a 30 day low of 1,856.6400. This means the 30 day average was 1,881.1667. The change for DKK to UZS was -2.17.

The performance of DKK to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,913.2200 and a 90 day low of 1,816.1600. This means the 90 day average was 1,873.8313. The change for DKK to UZS was 1.12.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.390.832300.2281.61811.79390.814
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49810.91884.075
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.360.1421.0357.973
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6921360.9041.94514.177109.167

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Uzbekistan Som
1 DKK1,856.64000 UZS
5 DKK9,283.20000 UZS
10 DKK18,566.40000 UZS
20 DKK37,132.80000 UZS
50 DKK92,832.00000 UZS
100 DKK185,664.00000 UZS
250 DKK464,160.00000 UZS
500 DKK928,320.00000 UZS
1000 DKK1,856,640.00000 UZS
2000 DKK3,713,280.00000 UZS
5000 DKK9,283,200.00000 UZS
10000 DKK18,566,400.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Danish Krone
1 UZS0.00054 DKK
5 UZS0.00269 DKK
10 UZS0.00539 DKK
20 UZS0.01077 DKK
50 UZS0.02693 DKK
100 UZS0.05386 DKK
250 UZS0.13465 DKK
500 UZS0.26930 DKK
1000 UZS0.53861 DKK
2000 UZS1.07721 DKK
5000 UZS2.69304 DKK
10000 UZS5.38607 DKK