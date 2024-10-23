10 Danish kroner to Turkish liras

Convert DKK to TRY at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = TL4.962 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

DKK to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 DKK to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.12295.1229
Low4.96184.7915
Average5.04265.0057
Change-2.47%3.03%
View full history

1 DKK to TRY stats

The performance of DKK to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1229 and a 30 day low of 4.9618. This means the 30 day average was 5.0426. The change for DKK to TRY was -2.47.

The performance of DKK to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1229 and a 90 day low of 4.7915. This means the 90 day average was 5.0057. The change for DKK to TRY was 3.03.

Track market ratesView DKK to TRY chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3930.832300.21.61711.79590.807
1 USD0.926110.5480.77277.951.49710.92184.077
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.350.1421.0357.971
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6951360.8491.94414.178109.153

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Turkish Lira
1 DKK4.96185 TRY
5 DKK24.80925 TRY
10 DKK49.61850 TRY
20 DKK99.23700 TRY
50 DKK248.09250 TRY
100 DKK496.18500 TRY
250 DKK1,240.46250 TRY
500 DKK2,480.92500 TRY
1000 DKK4,961.85000 TRY
2000 DKK9,923.70000 TRY
5000 DKK24,809.25000 TRY
10000 DKK49,618.50000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Danish Krone
1 TRY0.20154 DKK
5 TRY1.00769 DKK
10 TRY2.01538 DKK
20 TRY4.03076 DKK
50 TRY10.07690 DKK
100 TRY20.15380 DKK
250 TRY50.38450 DKK
500 TRY100.76900 DKK
1000 TRY201.53800 DKK
2000 TRY403.07600 DKK
5000 TRY1,007.69000 DKK
10000 TRY2,015.38000 DKK