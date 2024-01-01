20 Danish kroner to Tongan paʻangas

Convert DKK to TOP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = T$0.3423 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:21
DKK to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TOP
1 DKK to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34980.3511
Low0.33530.3353
Average0.34130.3435
Change-0.17%0.61%
1 DKK to TOP stats

The performance of DKK to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3498 and a 30 day low of 0.3353. This means the 30 day average was 0.3413. The change for DKK to TOP was -0.17.

The performance of DKK to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3511 and a 90 day low of 0.3353. This means the 90 day average was 0.3435. The change for DKK to TOP was 0.61.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tongan Paʻanga
1 DKK0.34230 TOP
5 DKK1.71152 TOP
10 DKK3.42304 TOP
20 DKK6.84608 TOP
50 DKK17.11520 TOP
100 DKK34.23040 TOP
250 DKK85.57600 TOP
500 DKK171.15200 TOP
1000 DKK342.30400 TOP
2000 DKK684.60800 TOP
5000 DKK1,711.52000 TOP
10000 DKK3,423.04000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Danish Krone
1 TOP2.92138 DKK
5 TOP14.60690 DKK
10 TOP29.21380 DKK
20 TOP58.42760 DKK
50 TOP146.06900 DKK
100 TOP292.13800 DKK
250 TOP730.34500 DKK
500 TOP1,460.69000 DKK
1000 TOP2,921.38000 DKK
2000 TOP5,842.76000 DKK
5000 TOP14,606.90000 DKK
10000 TOP29,213.80000 DKK