250 Danish kroner to Thai bahts

Convert DKK to THB at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ฿4.863 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
DKK to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

THB
1 DKK to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.94025.2658
Low4.82044.8204
Average4.86995.0138
Change-0.90%-7.63%
1 DKK to THB stats

The performance of DKK to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9402 and a 30 day low of 4.8204. This means the 30 day average was 4.8699. The change for DKK to THB was -0.90.

The performance of DKK to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2658 and a 90 day low of 4.8204. This means the 90 day average was 5.0138. The change for DKK to THB was -7.63.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3930.832300.21.61711.79890.803
1 USD0.926110.5490.77277.951.49810.92484.073
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3490.1421.0367.97
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6951360.8491.94414.182109.148

How to convert Danish kroner to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Thai Baht
1 DKK4.86349 THB
5 DKK24.31745 THB
10 DKK48.63490 THB
20 DKK97.26980 THB
50 DKK243.17450 THB
100 DKK486.34900 THB
250 DKK1,215.87250 THB
500 DKK2,431.74500 THB
1000 DKK4,863.49000 THB
2000 DKK9,726.98000 THB
5000 DKK24,317.45000 THB
10000 DKK48,634.90000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Danish Krone
1 THB0.20561 DKK
5 THB1.02807 DKK
10 THB2.05614 DKK
20 THB4.11228 DKK
50 THB10.28070 DKK
100 THB20.56140 DKK
250 THB51.40350 DKK
500 THB102.80700 DKK
1000 THB205.61400 DKK
2000 THB411.22800 DKK
5000 THB1,028.07000 DKK
10000 THB2,056.14000 DKK