5 Danish kroner to Nepalese rupees

Convert DKK to NPR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₨19.48 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:39
DKK to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NPR
1 DKK to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.089020.1394
Low19.481719.3628
Average19.780519.8128
Change-2.18%0.05%
1 DKK to NPR stats

The performance of DKK to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.0890 and a 30 day low of 19.4817. This means the 30 day average was 19.7805. The change for DKK to NPR was -2.18.

The performance of DKK to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.1394 and a 90 day low of 19.3628. This means the 90 day average was 19.8128. The change for DKK to NPR was 0.05.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3910.832300.2141.61611.79890.809
1 USD0.926110.5460.77277.951.49610.92384.075
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3560.1421.0367.972
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6931360.9041.94314.182109.167

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Nepalese Rupee
1 DKK19.48170 NPR
5 DKK97.40850 NPR
10 DKK194.81700 NPR
20 DKK389.63400 NPR
50 DKK974.08500 NPR
100 DKK1,948.17000 NPR
250 DKK4,870.42500 NPR
500 DKK9,740.85000 NPR
1000 DKK19,481.70000 NPR
2000 DKK38,963.40000 NPR
5000 DKK97,408.50000 NPR
10000 DKK194,817.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Danish Krone
1 NPR0.05133 DKK
5 NPR0.25665 DKK
10 NPR0.51330 DKK
20 NPR1.02661 DKK
50 NPR2.56652 DKK
100 NPR5.13303 DKK
250 NPR12.83258 DKK
500 NPR25.66515 DKK
1000 NPR51.33030 DKK
2000 NPR102.66060 DKK
5000 NPR256.65150 DKK
10000 NPR513.30300 DKK