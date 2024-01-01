10 Danish kroner to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert DKK to NIO at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = C$5.336 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:36
DKK to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NIO
1 DKK to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.52275.5241
Low5.32825.3240
Average5.42285.4358
Change-2.50%-0.09%
1 DKK to NIO stats

The performance of DKK to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5227 and a 30 day low of 5.3282. This means the 30 day average was 5.4228. The change for DKK to NIO was -2.50.

The performance of DKK to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5241 and a 90 day low of 5.3240. This means the 90 day average was 5.4358. The change for DKK to NIO was -0.09.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 DKK5.33616 NIO
5 DKK26.68080 NIO
10 DKK53.36160 NIO
20 DKK106.72320 NIO
50 DKK266.80800 NIO
100 DKK533.61600 NIO
250 DKK1,334.04000 NIO
500 DKK2,668.08000 NIO
1000 DKK5,336.16000 NIO
2000 DKK10,672.32000 NIO
5000 DKK26,680.80000 NIO
10000 DKK53,361.60000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Danish Krone
1 NIO0.18740 DKK
5 NIO0.93701 DKK
10 NIO1.87401 DKK
20 NIO3.74802 DKK
50 NIO9.37005 DKK
100 NIO18.74010 DKK
250 NIO46.85025 DKK
500 NIO93.70050 DKK
1000 NIO187.40100 DKK
2000 NIO374.80200 DKK
5000 NIO937.00500 DKK
10000 NIO1,874.01000 DKK