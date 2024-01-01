10 thousand Danish kroner to Nigerian nairas

Convert DKK to NGN at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₦245.7 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:34
DKK to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 DKK to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High252.5380252.5380
Low243.1580229.6990
Average246.7748240.8030
Change-1.39%5.08%
1 DKK to NGN stats

The performance of DKK to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 252.5380 and a 30 day low of 243.1580. This means the 30 day average was 246.7748. The change for DKK to NGN was -1.39.

The performance of DKK to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 252.5380 and a 90 day low of 229.6990. This means the 90 day average was 240.8030. The change for DKK to NGN was 5.08.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3910.832300.1721.61611.79890.798
1 USD0.926110.5480.77277.951.49710.92484.076
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3510.1421.0367.971
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6951360.8761.94314.183109.16

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Nigerian Naira
1 DKK245.67000 NGN
5 DKK1,228.35000 NGN
10 DKK2,456.70000 NGN
20 DKK4,913.40000 NGN
50 DKK12,283.50000 NGN
100 DKK24,567.00000 NGN
250 DKK61,417.50000 NGN
500 DKK122,835.00000 NGN
1000 DKK245,670.00000 NGN
2000 DKK491,340.00000 NGN
5000 DKK1,228,350.00000 NGN
10000 DKK2,456,700.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Danish Krone
1 NGN0.00407 DKK
5 NGN0.02035 DKK
10 NGN0.04071 DKK
20 NGN0.08141 DKK
50 NGN0.20353 DKK
100 NGN0.40705 DKK
250 NGN1.01763 DKK
500 NGN2.03525 DKK
1000 NGN4.07050 DKK
2000 NGN8.14100 DKK
5000 NGN20.35250 DKK
10000 NGN40.70500 DKK