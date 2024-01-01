5 Danish kroner to Namibian dollars

Convert DKK to NAD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = $2.541 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:33
DKK to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NAD
1 DKK to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.59052.7115
Low2.54162.5416
Average2.56992.6253
Change-1.70%-4.76%
1 DKK to NAD stats

The performance of DKK to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5905 and a 30 day low of 2.5416. This means the 30 day average was 2.5699. The change for DKK to NAD was -1.70.

The performance of DKK to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7115 and a 90 day low of 2.5416. This means the 90 day average was 2.6253. The change for DKK to NAD was -4.76.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3910.832300.1721.61611.79890.8
1 USD0.926110.5470.77277.951.49710.92484.078
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3540.1421.0367.972
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6941360.8761.94314.183109.162

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Namibian Dollar
1 DKK2.54136 NAD
5 DKK12.70680 NAD
10 DKK25.41360 NAD
20 DKK50.82720 NAD
50 DKK127.06800 NAD
100 DKK254.13600 NAD
250 DKK635.34000 NAD
500 DKK1,270.68000 NAD
1000 DKK2,541.36000 NAD
2000 DKK5,082.72000 NAD
5000 DKK12,706.80000 NAD
10000 DKK25,413.60000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 NAD0.39349 DKK
5 NAD1.96745 DKK
10 NAD3.93490 DKK
20 NAD7.86980 DKK
50 NAD19.67450 DKK
100 NAD39.34900 DKK
250 NAD98.37250 DKK
500 NAD196.74500 DKK
1000 NAD393.49000 DKK
2000 NAD786.98000 DKK
5000 NAD1,967.45000 DKK
10000 NAD3,934.90000 DKK