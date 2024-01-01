5,000 Danish kroner to Malawian kwachas

Convert DKK to MWK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = MK251.2 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:30
DKK to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MWK
1 DKK to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High260.2870260.2870
Low251.1730250.4800
Average255.5283255.9618
Change-2.82%-0.20%
1 DKK to MWK stats

The performance of DKK to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 260.2870 and a 30 day low of 251.1730. This means the 30 day average was 255.5283. The change for DKK to MWK was -2.82.

The performance of DKK to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 260.2870 and a 90 day low of 250.4800. This means the 90 day average was 255.9618. The change for DKK to MWK was -0.20.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Malawian Kwacha
1 DKK251.17300 MWK
5 DKK1,255.86500 MWK
10 DKK2,511.73000 MWK
20 DKK5,023.46000 MWK
50 DKK12,558.65000 MWK
100 DKK25,117.30000 MWK
250 DKK62,793.25000 MWK
500 DKK125,586.50000 MWK
1000 DKK251,173.00000 MWK
2000 DKK502,346.00000 MWK
5000 DKK1,255,865.00000 MWK
10000 DKK2,511,730.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Danish Krone
1 MWK0.00398 DKK
5 MWK0.01991 DKK
10 MWK0.03981 DKK
20 MWK0.07963 DKK
50 MWK0.19907 DKK
100 MWK0.39813 DKK
250 MWK0.99533 DKK
500 MWK1.99066 DKK
1000 MWK3.98132 DKK
2000 MWK7.96264 DKK
5000 MWK19.90660 DKK
10000 MWK39.81320 DKK