250 Danish kroner to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert DKK to MVR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = MVR2.231 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DKK to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MVR
1 DKK to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.31252.3125
Low2.21572.2053
Average2.26022.2621
Change-1.51%-0.40%
View full history

1 DKK to MVR stats

The performance of DKK to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3125 and a 30 day low of 2.2157. This means the 30 day average was 2.2602. The change for DKK to MVR was -1.51.

The performance of DKK to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3125 and a 90 day low of 2.2053. This means the 90 day average was 2.2621. The change for DKK to MVR was -0.40.

Track market ratesView DKK to MVR chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.2141.61611.79690.816
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49610.92184.081
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3590.1421.0367.974
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6931360.9461.94314.183109.187

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 DKK2.23104 MVR
5 DKK11.15520 MVR
10 DKK22.31040 MVR
20 DKK44.62080 MVR
50 DKK111.55200 MVR
100 DKK223.10400 MVR
250 DKK557.76000 MVR
500 DKK1,115.52000 MVR
1000 DKK2,231.04000 MVR
2000 DKK4,462.08000 MVR
5000 DKK11,155.20000 MVR
10000 DKK22,310.40000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Danish Krone
1 MVR0.44822 DKK
5 MVR2.24111 DKK
10 MVR4.48221 DKK
20 MVR8.96442 DKK
50 MVR22.41105 DKK
100 MVR44.82210 DKK
250 MVR112.05525 DKK
500 MVR224.11050 DKK
1000 MVR448.22100 DKK
2000 MVR896.44200 DKK
5000 MVR2,241.10500 DKK
10000 MVR4,482.21000 DKK