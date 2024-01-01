50 Danish kroner to Macanese patacas

Convert DKK to MOP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = MOP$1.159 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DKK to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MOP
1 DKK to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.20301.2047
Low1.15941.1594
Average1.17931.1844
Change-2.96%-0.83%
View full history

1 DKK to MOP stats

The performance of DKK to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2030 and a 30 day low of 1.1594. This means the 30 day average was 1.1793. The change for DKK to MOP was -2.96.

The performance of DKK to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2047 and a 90 day low of 1.1594. This means the 90 day average was 1.1844. The change for DKK to MOP was -0.83.

Track market ratesView DKK to MOP chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.390.832300.2281.61611.79690.821
1 USD0.926110.5440.77277.951.49610.9284.082
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3610.1421.0367.974
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6941360.9881.94314.183109.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Macanese Pataca
1 DKK1.15946 MOP
5 DKK5.79730 MOP
10 DKK11.59460 MOP
20 DKK23.18920 MOP
50 DKK57.97300 MOP
100 DKK115.94600 MOP
250 DKK289.86500 MOP
500 DKK579.73000 MOP
1000 DKK1,159.46000 MOP
2000 DKK2,318.92000 MOP
5000 DKK5,797.30000 MOP
10000 DKK11,594.60000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Danish Krone
1 MOP0.86247 DKK
5 MOP4.31235 DKK
10 MOP8.62469 DKK
20 MOP17.24938 DKK
50 MOP43.12345 DKK
100 MOP86.24690 DKK
250 MOP215.61725 DKK
500 MOP431.23450 DKK
1000 MOP862.46900 DKK
2000 MOP1,724.93800 DKK
5000 MOP4,312.34500 DKK
10000 MOP8,624.69000 DKK