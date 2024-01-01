50 Danish kroner to Icelandic krónas

Convert DKK to ISK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = kr20.02 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:50
DKK to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 DKK to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.331920.5782
Low19.908819.9088
Average20.061120.2527
Change-1.54%-0.09%
1 DKK to ISK stats

The performance of DKK to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.3319 and a 30 day low of 19.9088. This means the 30 day average was 20.0611. The change for DKK to ISK was -1.54.

The performance of DKK to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.5782 and a 90 day low of 19.9088. This means the 90 day average was 20.2527. The change for DKK to ISK was -0.09.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.3111.61611.79690.854
1 USD0.926110.5410.77277.951.49610.91884.089
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.370.1421.0367.978
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6911361.0151.94314.181109.219

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Icelandic Króna
1 DKK20.01950 ISK
5 DKK100.09750 ISK
10 DKK200.19500 ISK
20 DKK400.39000 ISK
50 DKK1,000.97500 ISK
100 DKK2,001.95000 ISK
250 DKK5,004.87500 ISK
500 DKK10,009.75000 ISK
1000 DKK20,019.50000 ISK
2000 DKK40,039.00000 ISK
5000 DKK100,097.50000 ISK
10000 DKK200,195.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Danish Krone
1 ISK0.04995 DKK
5 ISK0.24976 DKK
10 ISK0.49951 DKK
20 ISK0.99903 DKK
50 ISK2.49757 DKK
100 ISK4.99513 DKK
250 ISK12.48782 DKK
500 ISK24.97565 DKK
1000 ISK49.95130 DKK
2000 ISK99.90260 DKK
5000 ISK249.75650 DKK
10000 ISK499.51300 DKK