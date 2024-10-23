100 Danish kroner to Hong Kong dollars

Convert DKK to HKD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = $1.126 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:39
DKK to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 DKK to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.16801.1696
Low1.12561.1256
Average1.14501.1499
Change-2.97%-0.83%
1 DKK to HKD stats

The performance of DKK to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1680 and a 30 day low of 1.1256. This means the 30 day average was 1.1450. The change for DKK to HKD was -2.97.

The performance of DKK to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1696 and a 90 day low of 1.1256. This means the 90 day average was 1.1499. The change for DKK to HKD was -0.83.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.21.61611.79290.823
1 USD0.926110.5440.77277.951.49710.91884.091
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3610.1421.0357.975
1 GBP1.2021.29813.691360.891.94314.176109.184

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Hong Kong Dollar
1 DKK1.12560 HKD
5 DKK5.62800 HKD
10 DKK11.25600 HKD
20 DKK22.51200 HKD
50 DKK56.28000 HKD
100 DKK112.56000 HKD
250 DKK281.40000 HKD
500 DKK562.80000 HKD
1000 DKK1,125.60000 HKD
2000 DKK2,251.20000 HKD
5000 DKK5,628.00000 HKD
10000 DKK11,256.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Danish Krone
100 HKD88.84170 DKK
200 HKD177.68340 DKK
300 HKD266.52510 DKK
500 HKD444.20850 DKK
1000 HKD888.41700 DKK
2000 HKD1,776.83400 DKK
2500 HKD2,221.04250 DKK
3000 HKD2,665.25100 DKK
4000 HKD3,553.66800 DKK
5000 HKD4,442.08500 DKK
10000 HKD8,884.17000 DKK
20000 HKD17,768.34000 DKK