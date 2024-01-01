5 Danish kroner to Guyanaese dollars

Convert DKK to GYD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = GY$30.28 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:39
DKK to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GYD
1 DKK to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.361931.3699
Low30.281830.2151
Average30.779130.8327
Change-2.65%-0.28%
1 DKK to GYD stats

The performance of DKK to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.3619 and a 30 day low of 30.2818. This means the 30 day average was 30.7791. The change for DKK to GYD was -2.65.

The performance of DKK to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.3699 and a 90 day low of 30.2151. This means the 90 day average was 30.8327. The change for DKK to GYD was -0.28.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Guyanaese Dollar
1 DKK30.28180 GYD
5 DKK151.40900 GYD
10 DKK302.81800 GYD
20 DKK605.63600 GYD
50 DKK1,514.09000 GYD
100 DKK3,028.18000 GYD
250 DKK7,570.45000 GYD
500 DKK15,140.90000 GYD
1000 DKK30,281.80000 GYD
2000 DKK60,563.60000 GYD
5000 DKK151,409.00000 GYD
10000 DKK302,818.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Danish Krone
1 GYD0.03302 DKK
5 GYD0.16512 DKK
10 GYD0.33023 DKK
20 GYD0.66046 DKK
50 GYD1.65116 DKK
100 GYD3.30231 DKK
250 GYD8.25578 DKK
500 GYD16.51155 DKK
1000 GYD33.02310 DKK
2000 GYD66.04620 DKK
5000 GYD165.11550 DKK
10000 GYD330.23100 DKK