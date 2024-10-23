1 Danish krone to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert DKK to GTQ at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = Q1.120 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:36
DKK to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GTQ
1 DKK to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.15931.1617
Low1.12001.1200
Average1.13911.1422
Change-2.71%-0.62%
1 DKK to GTQ stats

The performance of DKK to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1593 and a 30 day low of 1.1200. This means the 30 day average was 1.1391. The change for DKK to GTQ was -2.71.

The performance of DKK to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1617 and a 90 day low of 1.1200. This means the 90 day average was 1.1422. The change for DKK to GTQ was -0.62.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.21.61611.79290.819
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49710.91784.088
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3590.1421.0357.974
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6931360.9321.94314.177109.192

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 DKK1.12003 GTQ
5 DKK5.60015 GTQ
10 DKK11.20030 GTQ
20 DKK22.40060 GTQ
50 DKK56.00150 GTQ
100 DKK112.00300 GTQ
250 DKK280.00750 GTQ
500 DKK560.01500 GTQ
1000 DKK1,120.03000 GTQ
2000 DKK2,240.06000 GTQ
5000 DKK5,600.15000 GTQ
10000 DKK11,200.30000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Danish Krone
1 GTQ0.89284 DKK
5 GTQ4.46418 DKK
10 GTQ8.92836 DKK
20 GTQ17.85672 DKK
50 GTQ44.64180 DKK
100 GTQ89.28360 DKK
250 GTQ223.20900 DKK
500 GTQ446.41800 DKK
1000 GTQ892.83600 DKK
2000 GTQ1,785.67200 DKK
5000 GTQ4,464.18000 DKK
10000 GTQ8,928.36000 DKK