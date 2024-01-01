2,000 Danish kroner to Guinean francs

Convert DKK to GNF at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = GFr1,249 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:36
DKK to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GNF
1 DKK to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,295.12001,295.1200
Low1,248.92001,245.3100
Average1,270.52871,272.3760
Change-2.71%-0.30%
1 DKK to GNF stats

The performance of DKK to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,295.1200 and a 30 day low of 1,248.9200. This means the 30 day average was 1,270.5287. The change for DKK to GNF was -2.71.

The performance of DKK to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,295.1200 and a 90 day low of 1,245.3100. This means the 90 day average was 1,272.3760. The change for DKK to GNF was -0.30.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.21.61611.79290.819
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49710.91784.088
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3590.1421.0357.974
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6931360.9321.94314.177109.192

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Guinean Franc
1 DKK1,248.92000 GNF
5 DKK6,244.60000 GNF
10 DKK12,489.20000 GNF
20 DKK24,978.40000 GNF
50 DKK62,446.00000 GNF
100 DKK124,892.00000 GNF
250 DKK312,230.00000 GNF
500 DKK624,460.00000 GNF
1000 DKK1,248,920.00000 GNF
2000 DKK2,497,840.00000 GNF
5000 DKK6,244,600.00000 GNF
10000 DKK12,489,200.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Danish Krone
1 GNF0.00080 DKK
5 GNF0.00400 DKK
10 GNF0.00801 DKK
20 GNF0.01601 DKK
50 GNF0.04003 DKK
100 GNF0.08007 DKK
250 GNF0.20017 DKK
500 GNF0.40034 DKK
1000 GNF0.80069 DKK
2000 GNF1.60138 DKK
5000 GNF4.00345 DKK
10000 GNF8.00689 DKK