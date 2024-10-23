50 Danish kroner to Czech korunas

kr1.000 DKK = Kč3.382 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CZK
1 DKK to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.40253.4074
Low3.36343.3520
Average3.38623.3769
Change0.37%-0.53%
1 DKK to CZK stats

The performance of DKK to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4025 and a 30 day low of 3.3634. This means the 30 day average was 3.3862. The change for DKK to CZK was 0.37.

The performance of DKK to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4074 and a 90 day low of 3.3520. This means the 90 day average was 3.3769. The change for DKK to CZK was -0.53.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.0891.61611.79390.788
1 USD0.926110.5480.77277.951.49610.92384.09
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3510.1421.0367.972
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6941360.8491.94314.181109.17

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Czech Republic Koruna
1 DKK3.38228 CZK
5 DKK16.91140 CZK
10 DKK33.82280 CZK
20 DKK67.64560 CZK
50 DKK169.11400 CZK
100 DKK338.22800 CZK
250 DKK845.57000 CZK
500 DKK1,691.14000 CZK
1000 DKK3,382.28000 CZK
2000 DKK6,764.56000 CZK
5000 DKK16,911.40000 CZK
10000 DKK33,822.80000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Danish Krone
1 CZK0.29566 DKK
5 CZK1.47830 DKK
10 CZK2.95659 DKK
20 CZK5.91318 DKK
50 CZK14.78295 DKK
100 CZK29.56590 DKK
250 CZK73.91475 DKK
500 CZK147.82950 DKK
1000 CZK295.65900 DKK
2000 CZK591.31800 DKK
5000 CZK1,478.29500 DKK
10000 CZK2,956.59000 DKK