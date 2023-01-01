Honduran Lempira (HNL)

Currency name

Honduran Lempira

L

HNL exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From HNL0.04049 0.03717 0.03251 3.36880 6.08790 3.60381 0.06234 0.74126
To HNL24.69900 26.90090 30.75640 0.29684 0.16426 0.27748 16.04080 1.34905

