Colombian pesos to CFA francs beac today

Convert COP to XAF at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
151 xaf

1.00000 COP = 0.15101 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:36
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.920651.37560.8047321.543091.346855.697118.3443
1 EUR1.086211.494180.874151.676111.4628960.498219.9256
1 CAD0.7269560.66926510.5850041.121760.97906440.489313.3355
1 GBP1.242651.143971.7093911.917521.673669.21222.7955

How to convert Colombian pesos to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 COP0.15101 XAF
5 COP0.75506 XAF
10 COP1.51011 XAF
20 COP3.02022 XAF
50 COP7.55055 XAF
100 COP15.10110 XAF
250 COP37.75275 XAF
500 COP75.50550 XAF
1000 COP151.01100 XAF
2000 COP302.02200 XAF
5000 COP755.05500 XAF
10000 COP1510.11000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Colombian Peso
1 XAF6.62201 COP
5 XAF33.11005 COP
10 XAF66.22010 COP
20 XAF132.44020 COP
50 XAF331.10050 COP
100 XAF662.20100 COP
250 XAF1655.50250 COP
500 XAF3311.00500 COP
1000 XAF6622.01000 COP
2000 XAF13244.02000 COP
5000 XAF33110.05000 COP
10000 XAF66220.10000 COP