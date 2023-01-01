1 Colombian peso to Botswanan pulas

Convert COP to BWP at the real exchange rate

1 cop
0.00 bwp

1.00000 COP = 0.00341 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.92911.35840.7969081.520451.3421555.474619.0007
1 EUR1.076311.462050.85781.636461.4445659.707320.4505
1 CAD0.736160.68397310.5866521.119290.98803740.838213.9876
1 GBP1.254851.165771.7045911.907941.684269.612323.843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 COP0.00341 BWP
5 COP0.01707 BWP
10 COP0.03414 BWP
20 COP0.06828 BWP
50 COP0.17071 BWP
100 COP0.34142 BWP
250 COP0.85354 BWP
500 COP1.70708 BWP
1000 COP3.41416 BWP
2000 COP6.82832 BWP
5000 COP17.07080 BWP
10000 COP34.14160 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Colombian Peso
1 BWP292.89800 COP
5 BWP1464.49000 COP
10 BWP2928.98000 COP
20 BWP5857.96000 COP
50 BWP14644.90000 COP
100 BWP29289.80000 COP
250 BWP73224.50000 COP
500 BWP146449.00000 COP
1000 BWP292898.00000 COP
2000 BWP585796.00000 COP
5000 BWP1464490.00000 COP
10000 BWP2928980.00000 COP